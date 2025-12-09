Google says Gemini won't get ads — at least not yet

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims that Google is in talks with advertisers to bring ads to Gemini.

These ads may be introduced as early as next year.

The company has denied the claims and says it doesn’t have any current plans to introduce ads in Gemini.

Google has denied a new report that claims it’s preparing to introduce ads in Gemini.

According to Adweek, Google is in active discussions with advertising clients to bring ads to the Gemini experience. Two advertising clients told the publication that these ad placements are reportedly targeted for a 2026 rollout. However, Google has vehemently denied having these conversations or any plans to crowd Gemini with ads.

According to Dan Taylor, Vice President of Global Ads at Google, the report is false and “based on uninformed, anonymous sources who are making inaccurate claims.” Tylor took to X to confirm that there are no ads in the Gemini app and that the company has “no current plans to change that.”

Dan Taylor/X

Reports of ads coming to Gemini have surfaced just as rival ChatGPT is also reportedly exploring the same idea. Recently uncovered code strongly suggests that ads may be headed to ChatGPT, with references to “search ad,” “ad features,” “bazaar content,” and other related terms.

Google, for its part, hasn’t been shy about experimenting with ads in its AI products as well. The company recently confirmed it’s testing ads in Search’s AI Mode, where sponsored results now appear alongside AI-generated answers.

While Google says it has no plans to bring ads to Gemini at this time, it hasn’t ruled out the possibility. Advertising makes up the bulk of Google’s revenue, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the company eventually explores ads within Gemini as well.

