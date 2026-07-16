Google’s next flagship Gemini model reportedly stuck months behind schedule

TL;DR Gemini 3.5 Pro is reportedly months behind schedule as Google works to improve the model.

Bloomberg says the delay has frustrated employees, with some worried Anthropic and OpenAI are pulling ahead.

Coding performance appears to be a major problem, despite Google recently updating the model’s training data.

Google will certainly feel that it belongs at the front of the AI race with the other big hitters, but its next big Gemini model is said to be struggling to get over the line. Gemini 3.5 Pro is reportedly months behind schedule as Google works to bring it up to its internal standards.

According to Bloomberg, the delay is based on information from people familiar with the matter, along with ten current and former Google employees. The setback has reportedly frustrated engineers, researchers, and managers inside the company, with some worried that Anthropic and OpenAI are beginning to pull further ahead.

Google had reportedly been widely expected to unveil Gemini 3.5 Pro at its developer conference in May. Coding appears to be one of the main sticking points, with Bloomberg saying Google updated the model’s training data late last month in an effort to improve those abilities, only for the results to disappoint.

The report suggests Google’s sheer size may be working against it. Multiple teams across Google Cloud, DeepMind, Android, and other parts of the company are building AI coding tools, while several layers of stakeholders are involved in preparing models for release. Employees are also said to face competition for computing power when trying to use AI internally.

Google pushed back on the idea that it is moving too slowly, with a spokesperson saying it is “shipping quickly across a wide range of models” while keeping them cost-effective. The company also confirmed that it is testing Gemini 3.5 Pro, an upgraded Flash model, and other models with partners, while discussing model testing and safety standards with the US government.

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