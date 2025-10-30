Gboard is getting a new feature to help keep your GIF spam topical

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Gboard is getting a button to browse trending GIF searches.

These trending searches are apparently sourced from Tenor.

The trending GIFs button isn’t live in any user-facing version of Gboard yet.

Gboard is making it easier to find GIFs about buzzy topics. Experimenting with the latest beta version of Google’s software keyboard, we managed to enable a new button that opens a list of trending GIF search terms.

We saw this new trending topics button in Gboard version 16.3.2.821569955-beta-arm64-v8a beta. As it exists now, the button — a trend line pointing upward — appears near the search bar in the keyboard’s GIF menu, next to the clock icon that opens your GIF history.

When the trending button is tapped, Gboard shows a selection of search terms that have taken off recently. For example, one of the trending searches we saw today was “Halloween eve” — appropriate for October 30.

Gboard sources its GIFs from Tenor, and it seems like that’s where these trending search terms will be pulled from, too (the “Halloween eve” search is also trending on Tenor today).

Surfacing trending GIFs might save you a couple seconds of searching, especially around holidays or other widely observed occasions. And hey, if you’ve got absolutely no idea what to say next, maybe a random GIF of the Toronto Blue Jays can save the conversation.

While we were able to get this feature up and running in Gboard’s latest beta release, it’s not officially live yet. It seems fully functional, though, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see this trending GIFs button roll out soon.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

