Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google quietly brings the full My Pixel experience to more regions
18 hours ago
- Google rebranded the “Pixel Tips” app to “My Pixel” alongside the Pixel 10 launch, refreshing its design and adding new tabs.
- The full app experience was initially limited to five regions, including the US, UK, and Japan.
- Google has quietly expanded the full app availability to India, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.
Alongside the launch of the Pixel 10 series, Google took the opportunity to revamp the Pixel Tips app into the My Pixel app. This update not only gave the app a new name but also introduced Material 3 Expressive design and bottom tabs that made it easier to explore your new Pixel. However, this expanded app experience with the bottom tabs was limited to a few countries. Google has quietly expanded the availability of the full My Pixel app experience to new countries and languages.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
When Google announced the My Pixel rebranding in August, the full experience was limited to these countries and languages:
- Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (English only)
- Japan (Japanese only)
- Taiwan (Mandarin only)
Google has quietly updated the My Pixel app store page to add these new countries and languages:
- India (English only)
- Canada (English and French)
- Germany (German only)
- France (French only)
- Italy (Italian only)
- Spain (Spanish only)
It’s not immediately clear when the page was updated, but we can confirm that the full My Pixel experience is available in India.
The full My Pixel experience comprises the new tabs Home, Support, and Store, with the Tips tab already part of the older Pixel Tips experience. The new tabs bring tailored content, as well as the ability to get support for Pixel devices and buy products from the Google Store.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.