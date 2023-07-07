Here's when Apple's first foldable MacBook could be coming

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple will reportedly launch a MacBook with a folding display in 2026.

The device could potentially be revealed in 2025 ahead of the full launch.

A previous report points to the computer having a 20-inch screen.

From Samsung and Motorola to Xiaomi and ASUS, there are loads of companies with foldable devices of some kind in 2023. Apple is the biggest exception, though, but it looks like that could change in the next couple of years.

BusinessKorea reports (h/t: SamMobile) that Apple is expected to launch a MacBook with a folding display in 2026. The outlet says Apple is in talks with display suppliers to develop this new model, adding that it could be revealed in 2025 and actually launch in 2026.

There’s no word on any specific details for this MacBook, such as the size of the foldable screen or other specs. Nevertheless, a December 2022 report also pointed to the existence of a MacBook with a folding screen, asserting that it would have a 20.25-inch screen when unfurled.

What would this device look like?

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Apple wouldn’t be the first brand to offer a computer with a foldable display, as Lenovo and ASUS both offer these devices today. Lenovo offers the ThinkPad X1 Fold (seen above), which has a 16.3-inch screen. Meanwhile, ASUS offers the Zenbook 17 Fold, packing a 17-inch screen. Both devices can either be used as monitors or giant tablets when unfolded, or they can turn into 12-inch laptops when you use a magnetic keyboard accessory on the bottom half.

We’re guessing Apple would offer a similar concept for its foldable MacBook. ASUS and Lenovo’s offerings also have touch-enabled displays, a feature that’s missing on MacBooks today. But Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman previously claimed the first touch-enabled Apple laptops would arrive in 2025, so it stands to reason that this foldable MacBook would gain touch support too.

We’re also curious about pricing for a MacBook with a folding screen. The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold starts at $3,500, while the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold costs at least $2,500. So we wouldn’t be surprised to see a more expensive price tag for the foldable MacBook.

Comments