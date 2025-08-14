Finding the best deals on Google Flights is about to get a little easier

Google

TL;DR A new search tool called “Flight Deals” is coming to Google Flights.

By describing when, where, and how you want to travel, the tool will find the best bargains available that meet your criteria.

The feature will launch in beta over the next week in the US, Canada, and India.

Finding the best deals for flights can take a lot of time. You have to figure out where you want to go, the best dates to fly, how you want to fly, and so on. Google wants to streamline this process with its new AI-powered search tool within Google Flights.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

The tech giant has announced it will roll out a new AI-powered feature for Google Flights called “Flight Deals.” According to the company, this tool is designed for travelers whose primary goal is to save money. How does the tool accomplish this? It allows the user to describe when, where, and how they want to travel. Flight Deals then taps into real-time Google Flights data to identify the best deals that match the criteria you set.

Google

For example, you could type “week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop only” into the search bar. Another example prompt Google shared was “10 day ski trip to a world-class resort with fresh powder.” The Flight Deals page would then populate with suggestions on destinations and flights you may be interested in.

The new tool isn’t out yet, but Google says it will roll out to the US, Canada, and India over the next week. Google mentions that when Flight Deals launches, they’ll be looking for feedback as the tool will be in beta. You’ll be able to access Flight Deals by going directly to the page or by going to the top-left menu on Google Flights.

Follow