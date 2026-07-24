Your Fitbit Air is getting a new update, but don't expect flashy new features

TL;DR Google has started rolling out Fitbit Air firmware version 253.2.

The update only includes minor bug fixes, with no new features or user-facing changes mentioned in Google’s announcement.

Google recommends installing the update during the day and keeping the Google Health app open throughout the process.

Google has started rolling out a new software update for the Fitbit Air. However, this release is more about improving reliability than introducing new features.

According to Google’s community announcement, firmware version 253.2 is now making its way to Fitbit Air devices over the next few days. The company says the update contains minor bug fixes, without going into specifics of what those fixes include.

Google rolled out the first update for the Fitbit Air last month, and as with the previous version, the company recommends ensuring the device has at least 50% battery (or is connected to its charger) before starting the installation.

The wearable should also remain connected to a phone or tablet over Bluetooth, and users should have the latest version of the Google Health app installed.

Google also highlights a few things to keep in mind before installing the update. The company recommends updating the Fitbit Air during the day or evening rather than around midnight, as doing so late at night could temporarily make that day’s step count appear inaccurate.

The update should take around 10 minutes to complete, and once the installation begins, a progress bar will appear in the app until the process is finished.

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