Google says Fitbit account migration is starting this summer

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that Fitbit accounts will be discontinued entirely by 2025.

Starting this summer, Fitbit account users will start seeing prompts to migrate to a Google account.

New users will be required to register with a Google account only, with no option to register with a Fitbit account.

Google completed its Fitbit acquisition in 2021, and it was fairly apparent that some simplification and integration moves were on the cards. In 2022, Fitbit posted a support page informing users that Fitbit accounts are going away in 2025. Google has now reiterated the eventual move, addressing some concerns that Fitbit users may have.

In a new announcement post, Google has given us a clearer timeline on when we can expect Fitbit accounts to go away. Starting this summer, new entrants into the Fitbit ecosystem will be prompted to register with a Google account, with no option to sign up with a Fitbit account.

Existing Fitbit users will also be shown a migration prompt to move over their account data to a Google account. This migration prompt will start appearing in the summer of this year. While you don’t have to move over immediately, note that Fitbit accounts will go away entirely by 2025, so you must migrate before then.

As part of the timeline announcement, Google is also touting the benefits of a Google account login over a Fitbit account. For one, you get the convenience of logging into Fitbit with a single Google Account password, making it easier to manage connected apps and paired devices. All of your Fitbit data can be managed through the Google Privacy Center, making it more of a one-stop shop for your privacy checkup needs.

Google is promising that it will continue to keep your Fitbit health and wellness data separate and independent from Google Ads data. It is further promising that you will continue to have access to all of your historical health and wellness data from Fitbit.

The migration prompts aren’t live just yet but should start appearing in the next few months. You will soon be able to spot them when you open the Fitbit app and make the jump ahead of the deadline. Users can also check Settings on the Fitbit app to jumpstart the process.

