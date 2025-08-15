Find Hub is the next Google app to get an Expressive coat of paint (APK teardown)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve conducted a teardown of Google’s Find Hub app and discovered a variety of visual changes.

These tweaks are broadly in line with Google’s push to adopt the Material 3 Expressive style.

Google’s Find Hub is your one-stop shop for tracking your devices, accessories, and even loved ones. Now, it looks like Google is bringing some Material 3 Expressive changes to this app as well.

We conducted a teardown of the latest version of the Find Hub app (version 3.1.399-3) and managed to enable a variety of visual changes. These tweaks are all in line with Google’s Material 3 Expressive style. You can view the screens below.

Current New Current New Current New Current New

For starters, the Device details page (screens one and two) now shows a centered image of your device. We also have larger, bolder headers, while the factory reset button is now encased in that distinctive pill-shaped box.

The contact info page (screens three and four) has seen the biggest changes. Google has ditched the “Contact info” header in favor of “Enter phone number and a message.” Furthermore, the device image and displayed email address have been removed, while the message box is much larger.

Find Hub’s map view has also undergone some changes, as we can see in the second row of images. The bottom sheet no longer shows pictures of your devices. However, the map view now shows your device images on the map itself instead of a generic device image. The settings and refresh buttons in the bottom sheet have also been tweaked and are now circular buttons.

In any event, this isn’t a groundbreaking design overhaul by any means. But it does suggest that Google is putting plenty of effort into ensuring that its Material 3 Expressive design covers as many of its apps as possible. That’s welcome news for those of us who remember Google’s relatively slow progress when it came to dark mode.

This tweaked design isn’t the only thing we found in Find Hub this week. It looks like you can soon add a home screen shortcut for specific people who are sharing their location with you. That’s handy if you want a quick way to track a child or another loved one without wading through the app. We also recently got a better idea of how satellite-based location sharing will work.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

