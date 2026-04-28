Google Finance Watchlist widget not updating? It's not just you

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

TL;DR Users report that the Google app’s Finance Watchlist widget is failing in several ways.

A badged Android Help forum user called the behavior “a known issue” and advised reporting widget problems as feedback in the Google app.

Google’s Finance Watchlist widget is busted for a lot of users. Official Android and Pixel help forums have seen several user reports this month saying that the widget, which is meant to show a snapshot of a user’s Google Finance watchlist, is either showing the wrong data or no data at all.

PiunikaWeb has rounded up user reports from the past few weeks that all point to problems with the widget, which is part of the Google app. Users say that the Finance Watchlist widget is failing in multiple ways, including an error message that reads “Unable to display investments.”

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In addition to that error, one user reports that the widget has started showing “generic, top level tickers” on their Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rather than their own watchlist. Another reports that the widget “is not fetching the latest info” on their Galaxy S25 Ultra. Still other reports come from Pixel phones. Affected users say basic troubleshooting steps like clearing the Google app’s cache or restarting their phones haven’t helped.

An Android Help forum user with a Diamond Product Expert badge commented on the S24 Ultra user’s report to say that the strange Finance Watchlist widget behavior is “a known issue,” but didn’t offer any information on the status of a potential fix. The Diamond Product Expert theorized the problems are being caused by an interaction between the Google app and Samsung’s One UI, though that wouldn’t explain the issue on non-Samsung devices.

Is your Google Finance Watchlist widget working? If not, have you reported the issue to Google? Tell us about in the comments.

Follow