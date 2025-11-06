Google Finance wants to become your smartest investing assistant with these new features

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has added Deep Search to the new Google Finance experience, offering comprehensive answers via Gemini.

Google Finance will also include prediction market data from Kalshi and Polymarket for future event analysis.

These features are rolling out in the US, but the new experience is also expanding to the Indian market, offering support in both English and Hindi.

Google added a new live earnings experience to Google Finance beta last week, bringing live audio streams, instant transcripts, and AI-powered summaries that explain the key takeaways from company results. The company isn’t stopping there, as today, Google has announced that Google Finance is getting support for Deep Search and prediction markets, and the new Finance experience is expanding to a new market.

Deep Search is coming to Google Finance Deep Search is coming to Google Finance, allowing users to ask for more comprehensive answers. When you click on the new Deep Search button, Google’s Gemini models will issue multiple simultaneous searches and reasoning to produce a “fully cited, comprehensive response” within a few minutes.

Users will also be able to view the research plan while the response is being generated, which will provide them with a better understanding of the answer, should they need clarification or have to rerun the query. Expectedly, since this is AI, users can also ask follow-up questions to expand on the initial findings, or even dig deeper through the present links in the Deep Search result.

Deep Search is rolling out over the coming weeks in the new Google Finance experience. Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers will get higher limits. If you want to give Deep Search a spin right away, you can opt into the Google Finance experiment in Labs.

Google Finance gets support for prediction markets data

This week, Google is also adding support for prediction market data from Kalshi and Polymarket to Google Finance. This will enable Finance users to ask questions about future market events directly from the search box and view current probabilities in the predictions market, as well as how they’ve changed over time.

The new Google Finance experience rolls out in a new market beyond the US Google is also rolling out the new Google Finance experience in India this week, with support for both English and Hindi.

However, the new capabilities, namely Deep Search, prediction markets, and last week’s earnings experience, are rolling out first in the US. Google aims to expand these to more users over time, but the company did not give any timeline for these future plans.

