5 apps I recommend to every savvy investor

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

I’m really into finance and have been investing for a long time. From stocks and crypto to swing trading and holding, I’ve done it all. Over the years, I’ve also tried out all sorts of investment apps in hopes of getting the proper data and setting up a system that works for me. Some were good, others not so much. In this post, I’ll highlight the good ones and talk about why you should consider using them.

Before we dive into the list, I want to clarify that these are investment-related data apps. This means they provide timely news, charts, and other crucial data you need to make informed investment decisions. I won’t be discussing investment or trading apps used for buying and selling stocks, for example.

If you’re looking for a platform to execute trades, my top recommendation is to open an Interactive Brokers account. It’s one of the most reliable brokers out there and offers a few different trading platforms that will suit both beginners and experienced investors. However, there are plenty of popular alternatives available, including WeBull, Robinhood, and Trading 212.

How many investment apps do you use? 3 votes 1 33 % 2 0 % 3 33 % 4 0 % 5 0 % More than 5 33 %

Koyfin

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

This is, in my opinion, the best app on this list, and what’s funny is that it’s not even very popular. I’ve been using it for years and don’t plan on switching to an alternative.

Koyfin is all about data. Not only can I see exactly how the markets are doing at a specific time, but I can also check a company’s financial records in detail. That includes the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement, alongside all the financial ratios. It also provides analyst opinions and analysis regarding where a stock’s price might go in the next 12 months.

To make an investment decision, I need data, and that’s why I love Koyfin. There are other platforms out there that offer similar services, some of which are on this list, but Koyfin stands out due to its ease of use and a simple yet eye-catching design. It’s free to use, but there are limitations you can remove with a subscription, which is the norm with these kinds of apps.

Yahoo Finance

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

One of the most popular apps when it comes to investing, Yahoo Finance is a service I’ve used for quite some time. Just like with Koyfin, I’m able to check all sorts of financial data that helps me make a final investment decision. However, it’s the news section of the app that truly makes it stand out. While most investment-related apps have a news section, Yahoo Finance puts it a lot more front and center.

The market moves with the news.

News is an important part of investing, especially for those who like to trade — buying and selling in a short period of time. The market moves with the news, so a service like Yahoo Finance is a handy one to use.

It also has all the financial data most people need, although Koyfin’s offering is a bit more robust. The data is also structured better on Koyfin, although Yahoo Finance is still a great tool overall. It’s free to use, but a paid plan is available that gets you an ad-free experience, additional research reports, and much more.

TradingView

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Whereas Koyfin has the most robust fundamental data and Yahoo Finance is news-focused, TradingView excels in charting. So, if you’re into technical analysis, this is the app to use. You have a lot of indicators to choose from that will help you make a decision on which company to invest in and when.

The other big advantage of TradingView is its community, which allows users to discuss and share ideas. While you should always invest based on your personal goals and with your own system, hearing other people talk about their strategy can sometimes spark an idea or two.

I dabbled with technical analysis a bit when day-trading, so I used TradingView because the charting tools are better than what Koyfin and Yahoo Finance offer. I don’t use it anymore because I prefer to buy and hold and don’t trade as actively, but if that’s something you’re into, TradingView is for you.

Investing.com

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

This app has everything you need, although it doesn’t excel in one particular area. It covers everything from stocks and cryptos to ETFs and bonds, offering data from over 70 exchanges.

There's even a handy alert feature available.

I used it for a bit and was able to create a watchlist of my favorite companies, get most of the fundamental data I needed, and also stay on top of the latest news. There are charts available as well, as are various analyses to help with making a final investment decision. There’s even a handy alert feature, allowing the app to let me know when, for example, a stock’s price drops to a certain level.

The app is free, but as with the rest of the entries on this list, a premium plan is available that gets rid of ads and offers extra functionality. Whether it’s worth it depends on each person’s goals and needs.

MarketWatch

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

MarketWatch is an app that provides breaking news and analysis of the financial markets. It’s part of News Corp, which also owns The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, among others. I really like their articles and analysis, and have been a reader for a long time. I especially like how fast they report on the latest earnings of specific companies, as that kind of data represents a great opportunity to buy or short stocks.

In addition to news, MarketWatch provides financial data, charting, and the option of creating a watchlist. However, the data it provides and the overall experience are not as good as what you get with something like Koyfin, at least for me personally.

MarketWatch is free, but there are limits to how many articles can be read in a specific time frame. To get full access, a premium subscription is required.

These are my five favorite investment-related apps, although I’ve used plenty of other services over the years. These include FinViz, TIKR, and even Google Finance. However, none of these have a dedicated Android app, so I just used them on my PC.

Do you have any favorite investment apps that I didn’t mention? Let me know in the comments.