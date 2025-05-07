Say goodbye to Google Fi VPN and hello to VPN by Google

Google Fi offers a variety of perks for being a member, including access to the company’s VPN. If you commonly use this VPN, get ready for a few changes to come your way.

As you may be aware, the VPN offered by the Google-owned MVNO is called “Google Fi VPN.” At the same time, the Pixel 7 and up feature a built-in VPN experience known as “ VPN by Google .” According to 9to5Google , Google Fi is renaming its VPN to “VPN by Google” to make branding more consistent. While the name is changing, it appears the service itself is staying the same, with no technical or functional changes for most Android or iOS users.

For Fi subscribers who own a Pixel 7 or newer, you’ll now simply use the built-in VPN . This built-in VPN is better integrated with the system, making it a more seamless experience. Meanwhile, subscribers with other handsets will continue with the service they’re already using.

One change that is coming is how you access VPN controls. Currently, you can go to Privacy & security in the Fi app to toggle the feature on or off. However, these controls will soon move to the Settings app. A message on the Privacy & security page reads:

VPN controls are moving: Beginning May 22, VPN controls are moving to Settings. To make sure your online activity is protected, turn on VPN by Google now.

If you tap on the “Update VPN now” button in the message, the controls will be relocated to Settings. In place of the toggle, you’ll now see a shortcut that will take you to where you can manage the feature.