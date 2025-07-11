Is Google Fi a better value than Visible in 2025?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

For years, I’ve considered Visible the best value in the US wireless market, thanks to its low pricing and generous data allotments. Even better, its Plus and Plus Pro plans come fairly close to matching Verizon’s postpaid speeds. Of course, one of its biggest advantages can also be a downside: it’s owned by Verizon. While this is comforting for former Verizon subscribers turned off by constant price increases, not everyone wants to use a brand directly owned by a major network.

If you’re looking for an independent alternative to Visible and don’t mind venturing beyond Verizon’s network, I highly recommend considering Google Fi. With the introduction of Visible’s Plus Pro plan and Google Fi’s new offerings, I’ve spent the last few months using both carriers (via a dual-SIM configuration) to compare them in 2025. Both have strong pros and cons, but which provides the best value? Let’s dive in.

Google Fi vs Visible at a glance

Price Data priority Smartwatch support Other extras Video quality Visible Basic

Price $25 per month

Data priority - Unlimited deprioritized data

- Unlimited hotspot capped at 5Mbps

Smartwatch support Apple Watch and Pixel Watch support for $10 a month

Other extras - Unlimited talk/text to

- Mexico and Canada

- Global Pass for $5/day

Video quality 480p (SD)

Visible Plus

Price $35 per month

Data priority - Unlimited premium data

- Unlimited hotspot capped at 10Mbps

Smartwatch support Apple Watch and Pixel Watch support for $10 a month

Other extras - Unlimited talk/text to - Mexico and Canada

- 2GB of data per day in Mexico/Canada

- Calling to 30+ countries

- 12 Global pass days annually

Video quality 720p (HD)

Visible Plus Pro

Price $45 per month

Data priority - Unlimited premium data

- Unlimited hotspot - (15GB speed cap)



Smartwatch support Apple Watch and Pixel Watch support included

Other extras - Unlimited talk/text to Mexico and Canada

- 2GB of data per day in Mexico/Canada

- Calling to 85+ countries (500 minutes a month)

- Texting to 200+ countries

- 24 Global pass days annually



Video quality 4k UHD

Fi Unlimited Essentials

Price - $35/m for one line

- $30/m per line for 2

- $27/m per line for 3

- $23/m per line for 4+

Data priority - 30GB of high priority T-Mobile data

- No hotspot access

Smartwatch support Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch support included

Other extras - VPN by Google

Video quality 480p (SD)

Fi Unlimited Standard

Price - $50/m for one line

- $40/m per line for 2

- $30/m per line for 3

- $25/m per line for 4+

Data priority - 50GB of high priority T-Mobile data

- 25GB of hotspot access

Smartwatch support Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch support included

Other extras - Affordable calling rates from US to over 200 destinations

- Unlimited data in Canada and Mexico

- VPN by Google

Video quality 480p (SD)

Fi Unlimited Premium

Price - $65/m for one line

- $55/m per line for 2

- $45/m per line for 3

- $40/m per line for 4+

Data priority - 100GB of high priority T-Mobile data

- 50GB of hotspot access

Smartwatch support - Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch support included

- Limited tablet and laptop support as well!

Other extras - Free calling in the US to 50 destinations

- Free texting in the US to 200+ countries

- 50GB of high-speed data to over 200 countries

- Unlimited data in Canada and Mexico

- VPN by Google

Video quality 480p (SD)



Plans and pricing Visible is more affordable for users needing only a few lines.

Google Fi offers more benefits, typically costing the same or less for those with four or more lines. Both Google Fi and Visible offer three unlimited plans. Google Fi also has a limited data option, which I only recommend for frequent travelers needing a secondary line. Therefore, we’ll focus exclusively on unlimited offerings here.

Visible’s service ranges from $25 to $45 per month per line, regardless of line count. New customers can currently save an additional $5 per month for one year on any Visible plan using code SAVE5. Google Fi charges between $35 and $65 per line initially, but becomes increasingly cost-effective as you add more lines. With four or more lines, you’ll pay $23-$40 per month per line, similar to Visible’s pricing.

Prioritization, speeds, and network reliability Visible is ideal if you need truly unlimited data, as you can easily exceed 100GB per month without throttling.

Google Fi offers higher network priority at a lower price point. Visible Plus and Plus Pro provide unlimited data with mid-range or higher Verizon postpaid priority, whereas Visible Basic experiences noticeable throttling during network congestion. In contrast, Google Fi offers the same priority as mid-range or higher T-Mobile postpaid service, meaning its entry-level plan typically performs better than Visible Basic.

The big difference here is that Google Fi isn’t truly unlimited. Depending on the plan, you receive 30-100GB of high-speed data, after which speeds reduce significantly to 256kbps, barely sufficient even for email.

Of course, Visible and Google Fi Wireless run on two different networks, and so your exact speeds and network performance can vary significantly depending on whether you live in an area with stronger Verizon or T-Mobile coverage. If all things are equal, Google Fi Wireless will likely provide the best experience for entry-level users, but those who use a lot of data will want to consider Visible Plus or Plus Pro instead.

In my experience, both performed similarly overall, with slightly higher raw speeds on Visible due to stronger Verizon coverage in my area. On a recent trip to St. Louis, Missouri, both carriers consistently achieved 100Mbps or higher, even during peak hours.

Phone selection, payment plans, and insurance

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Visible offers a wider range of devices, including iPhones, and discounted pricing on select models.

Google Fi doesn’t carry iPhones but typically provides better discounts and promotions, including occasional free phones. Visible stocks over 40 phones, spanning flagship to entry-level models from Apple, Google, Samsung, and other brands. Google Fi offers just 16 devices, mainly Google or Samsung products, without any Apple devices, although you can bring your own.

Visible offers insurance for all its devices, while Google Fi typically limits insurance options to Pixel phones. Third-party providers like Assurant or Progressive remain viable alternatives for both carriers. Financing terms for devices are comparable.

Visible promotions are somewhat limited, though occasionally substantial, such as the Razr 2025 for $149. Google Fi, however, currently offers the Pixel 9a for free and substantial instant savings ($200-$300) on select devices.

Customer service experience

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google Fi provides both online and phone support, although many subscribers feel service quality has declined.

Visible offers only online support, which may not be ideal for everyone. You won’t find in-store customer service with either option on this list, but if you prefer phone-based communication, you’ll want to consider Google Fi, as Visible only offers online contact options. In fact, everything must be done online, from ordering your device to changing plans, and more.

Google Fi is also largely online-based, as there are no official retailers that sell Google Fi devices or plans, but you can at least perform certain account functions by talking directly to a customer service rep over the phone. Truth be told, Google Fi used to have excellent customer service in its early years, but anyone who has used it for years will notice that service times are longer and customer interactions are typically a little less smooth than they were a few years ago.

Aside from the lack of phone-based support, Visible shouldn’t be too different when it comes to customer support. Either provider typically is going to require a bit more DIY research than postpaid or even prepaid carriers like Metro by T-Mobile and Cricket, which offer in-store support.

Special features

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google Fi excels in international and smart device connectivity features.

Visible offers impressive streaming quality and solid international benefits, albeit fewer than Google Fi. Visible has always been up-front about its status as a no-frills carrier, though despite this, it actually has a surprising amount of extra benefits. Here’s a quick rundown: High-quality streaming (up to 4K UHD).

Unlimited talk/text to Mexico and Canada, with additional international options depending on the plan.

One or two monthly Global Passes (up to 12 accumulated) for additional travel destinations.

Free smartwatch support on top-tier plans ($10 add-on for others). As good as all of this might sound, Google Fi surpasses Visible in most areas. The only major exception is streaming resolution, which Google Fi typically caps at around 480p (though 720p is sometimes possible depending on the service’s data speed requirements).

Not only does Google Fi offer a few international features for its Unlimited Standard plan, but you’ll find that the Unlimited Premium tier gives you 50GB of high-speed data per month for use in almost any country your heart desires visiting. There’s also a built-in VPN, free smartwatch support on all plans, and even limited tablet and laptop connectivity offered on its Premium plan.

Which carrier is the better value for you?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Despite having similar pricing, especially for families, the two carriers offer fairly different experiences, and so determining the better value depends on what you are looking for. Both offer a decent range of international options and connectivity options, but there are major differences when it comes to data allotment, the network used, customer service, and more.

Ultimately, I would pick Visible over Google Fi Wireless if any of the following best describes you: Verizon works better in your area than T-Mobile.

You are a heavy data user who doesn’t want to worry about losing high-speed access if you hit a cap.

You are looking to finance an iPhone or use an Apple Watch, as you won’t get either of these options with Fi Wireless.

If you don’t need a family plan, you’ll find that Google Fi is significantly more expensive.

Visible - Plans starting at $25 a month for a limited time! Visible - Plans starting at $25 a month for a limited time! Aiming to simplify and reduce the costs of mobile connectivity, Visible by Verizon is a simplified carrier that offers limited plans, no hidden fees, and connectivity to the Verizon network. See price at Visible Save $5.00

On the flipside, I recommend Google Fi over Visible for any of the following: You don’t need truly unlimited data and are content with a 30-100GB plan.

Those who frequently travel internationally will find Google Fi’s international features are more flexible, even allowing you to keep service while on multi-month international trips in some cases.

If you have a Galaxy Watch, you’ll find Google Fi supports it and the Pixel Watch, while Visible only supports the latter.

You are interested in free phone promotions and other deals that aren’t as common with Visible.

If you are looking for tablet or laptop connectivity, Fi Unlimited Premium stands out. Ultimately, Google Fi and Visible are easily two of the best values in the wireless market, but the true victor is such an individualized thing. For my money, I still prefer Visible, but it’s a very close race. Looking for even more options? I also recommend checking out Cricket Wireless if you want brick-and-mortar support or US Mobile if you like the idea of a carrier that supports all three major networks and can even let you use two of them at once.

Google Fi - Unlimited plans starting at $50 a month Google Fi - Unlimited plans starting at $50 a month Google Fi Wireless offers flexible plans, superior coverage, and seamless device integration for a unique mobile experience. See price at Google Fi