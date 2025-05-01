You can now use two of the big three carriers via one plan with this add-on feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR US Mobile is now officially offering multi-network support for Unlimited Premium and Starter customers.

The add-on gives you unlimited talk, text, and data on a second network of your choice that works at the same time as your main line.

The plan will cost $10 a month or $90 in total (the equivalent of $7.50 a month) if paid annually.

Earlier this year, US Mobile announced a new Multi-Network feature that would let you use two carriers at once with your choice between Dark Star (AT&T), Light Speed (T-Mobile), and Warp 5G (Verizon). While the add-on feature was initially free for select users, it was always made clear that the feature would eventually cost once it moved out of its final trial period.

With that in mind, the self-dubbed Super Carrier has officially begun offering the Multi-Network feature to its monthly and annual Unlimited Premium and Starter plans as a paid extra, as first announced via Reddit. The Multi-Network feature will cost users $10 a month or $7.50 a month if paid annually. It’s also worth noting that existing annual customers can choose whether they want to pay monthly or annually for the add-on as well.

So what do you get with your second line? Here’s a quick rundown: Unlimited talk and text

Unlimited data and hotspot access (premium caps and other restrictions may apply) For those wondering, the add-on does not include international roaming on the second network, but you can get this feature for an added cost.

Is Multi-Network support worth the extra monthly fee? For some people, no, this probably won’t be worth it. If you live in a big city and don’t travel much, you’ll likely find this overkill. There’s also the fact that, technically speaking, you could already get multi-network support by simply utilizing two carriers via dual-SIM support. There’s nothing necessarily magical about US Mobile’s solution, and it’s essentially doing just that, but under one plan.

What makes the Super Carrier’s implementation stand out is at a cost of just $10 a month (or $90 a year) you’ll likely pay much less than you would if you went with a low-data burner line on Tello or another budget provider, and yet you don’t have the same limits.

There are, of course, some fine print aspects here on how much you can use before you might see deprioritization and the like, but if you are really looking for a carrier that gives you unlimited access and coverage across two of the three largest networks in the US? You won’t find a better alternative at any price.

Here are just a few use cases where Multi-Network functionality could come in handy: If you live in a rural area . Those who live in less populated areas tend to drive further from home, and this could mean you end up crossing into areas that are better served by another network. For example, while Verizon is strongest in my area, US Cellular is a close second (a regional carrier not offered by US Mobile) with AT&T right behind it.

. Those who live in less populated areas tend to drive further from home, and this could mean you end up crossing into areas that are better served by another network. For example, while Verizon is strongest in my area, US Cellular is a close second (a regional carrier not offered by US Mobile) with AT&T right behind it. If you travel domestically a lot. Maybe you travel from city to city for business, or maybe you’re a full-time RVer. Either way, two networks can ensure you’re much less likely to run into problems.

Maybe you travel from city to city for business, or maybe you’re a full-time RVer. Either way, two networks can ensure you’re much less likely to run into problems. If you simply want to test your options. Maybe you don’t want multi-carrier support long-term, but are simply trying to figure out which of the big three networks performs best in your area. To learn more, you’ll want to check out US Mobile’s website for yourself or hit up the link below.

