Google rolls out VPN by Google, extends feature to the Pixel 7 and later

TL;DR Google is rolling out VPN by Google.

The update brings the service to the Pixel 7 and later.

Users can install the update even if they are still on Android 14 QPR2.

We’re only days out from the end of VPN by Google One, which is scheduled to shut down on June 20. However, its replacement, VPN by Google, is rolling out as an update that extends the service initially on the Pixel 8 to the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Fold.

According to 9to5Google, the tech giant is rolling out VPN by Google as a Play Store update. This version of the subscription-based VPN has been developed to be optimized and built-in to provide a more seamless experience. This latest version of the feature notably brings the VPN that originally arrived on the Pixel 8 in October to the Pixel 7 series, 7a, and the Fold. It also removes the persistent “1” notification with a key icon in the status bar when activated.

In addition, VPN by Google also introduces a new blue shield icon with the Google “G” logo appearing in the center. However, you’ll only see this icon if you go into your settings.

The update can be accessed by heading over to the Play Store. If you haven’t received the Android 14 QPR3 update yet, don’t fret, the update can be installed even if you’re on Android 14 QPR2. Google recommends starting the installation process directly from the store listing.

To have the VPN by Google tile in your Quick Settings, you’ll have to add it manually. You’ll also want to remove the old tile since it will stop working.

As mentioned before, the new VPN by Google is better integrated with the system. This allows you to encrypt your internet connection directly from your phone. Not only does this update prevent strangers from reading your data, but also provides a less intrusive experience that doesn’t require a subscription. You can see if the VPN is available in your country by checking out Google’s support page.

