Google Fi fixes SIM card issues, apologizes with $60 credit

Are you a Google Fi subscriber and have been having issues with your SIM card? You’re not alone. Google has acknowledged the problem and is now reaching out to those affected.

Yesterday, Google Fi members started receiving an email from the tech giant acknowledging an issue with some user’s SIM cards. According to 9to5Google, the email read that it “recently discovered that certain SIM cards have been failing due to a manufacturing issue.”

It appears the issue would cause an “Insert SIM card” error message on Android phones, even if the card was still in the device. On top of that, the issue would persist even after swapping the SIM card out with a new one.

The firm says that the issue has now been “resolved” and that “new SIM cards should work as expected.” If you were affected and received the email, Google is recommending that you switch “to a new SIM to avoid an unexpected failure.”

As compensation for the issue, Google is reportedly sending out $60 bill credits to those who were impacted. Additionally, the company is letting subscribers order new SIM cards with expedited shipping for free.

Speaking of credits, Google Fi has also recently been sending $25 credits to those affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton. Google confirmed to Android Authority that the credit applies per line instead of per account.

