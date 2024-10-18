Check your email: Google Fi is offering $25 Fi credit as hurricane relief

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Fi Wireless is sending users an email informing them of a $25 Fi credit that is being automatically applied to their accounts.

This is hurricane relief for customers in affected zip codes. While the relief zip codes have not been specified, customers in various counties of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia have received the credit.

The relief also appears to be a $25 credit per line rather than per account.

Google Fi Wireless, the MVNO from Google that primarily uses T-Mobile’s network to provide services, is lending a helping hand to customers impacted by the recent hurricane by offering them $25 of Fi credit.

Redditors gotlo17, T-Madj, and burningbirdsrp are reporting that they received an email from Google Fi Wireless informing them of a $25 Fi credit being automatically applied to their account.

This hurricane relief is being offered based on service zip code, though we could not locate any information on the zip codes being offered this relief. Most comments indicate that the relief is primarily being offered to several counties in Florida, though some reports also mention counties in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Google Fi Wireless doesn’t explicitly mention this, but users also report that the credit is being offered per line rather than per account. The hurricane is also not mentioned (which would have helped narrow down the affected zip codes). Still, we assume this relates to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, but perhaps not Hurricane Debby.

We’ve reached out to Google for clarification on the serviced zip codes, and we’ll update this article when we learn more.

We’ve seen efforts from T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon already, so it’s good to see MVNOs like Google Fi Wireless also step up and offer hurricane relief to affected customers.

Have you received this $25 credit from Google Fi Wireless? Which state and county are you from? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments