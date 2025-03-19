The Pixel 9a doesn't have Google's iconic camera bar: Here's why

TL;DR Google has revealed exactly why the Pixel 9a’s camera island sits nearly flush with the back panel.

The company says that this design change is a direct result of the phone getting a bigger battery and a thinner pOLED display.

Google’s latest mid-range phone is finally here, and it brings several noteworthy changes to the table. One of the most significant differences over last year’s model is that the Pixel 9a has an updated camera island that sits nearly flush with its back panel. We had already seen this refreshed design in various leaks over the last few weeks, but now Google has revealed exactly why it adopted this change.

As it turns out, Google did not design the Pixel 9a with the intention of giving it a nearly flat camera island. The updated design was merely a byproduct of two other changes. Google explains that it landed on the new design while exploring ways to pack a bigger battery into the Pixel 9a. To do so, it made the battery cavity a bit deeper, which resulted in a slightly thicker phone.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

In addition, Google equipped the device with a new pOLED display that’s far thinner than the one used in the previous model. The thicker chassis and thinner display combined helped the company reduce the height of the camera system, resulting in the new flat-back design.

The updated camera design not only gives the Pixel 9a a fresh look but also results in users getting a massive 5,100mAh battery and an updated 6.3-inch display with a 2,700nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

These upgrades alone make the Pixel 9a a strong contender for the best mid-range phone of the year. However, we’re yet to put the phone through its paces. Stay tuned to our coverage for an in-depth review to see whether Google’s latest mid-ranger has what it takes to snag the top spot.

