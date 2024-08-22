Google launches 'Google Essentials' app for easier access to its services on Windows PCs

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has introduced a new app called “Google Essentials,” designed to streamline access to its various services on Windows PCs.

The app will initially be exclusive to HP’s consumer and gaming PC brands, with plans to expand to other manufacturers in the future.

The app will allow users to access Google Play Games and productivity tools like Docs, Drive, and Calendar from one place.

Google has announced the launch of a new app for Windows PCs called Google Essentials, which aims to simplify access to its services. This app is part of Google’s broader effort to bring its ecosystem, including Google Play Games, to more Windows users.

Google Essentials will serve as a centralized hub, granting users easy access to various Google services directly from their PC’s start menu. It will include quick links to Google Play Games, allowing users to enjoy a vast library of mobile and PC games with cross-platform progress syncing.

In addition to gaming, Google Essentials integrates with Google Photos and Google Messages, allowing users to manage their photos and respond to texts from their PC. The app will also provide web shortcuts to Google’s productivity tools like Docs, Drive, and Calendar. Additionally, eligible Google One subscribers will benefit from a two-month trial of 100GB of cloud storage.

While Google highlights the app’s convenience, it also emphasizes user control. Users will be able to uninstall any individual Google service or the entire Essentials app if they wish.

The app will first be available exclusively on HP’s consumer and gaming PC brands, such as Spectre, Envy, Pavilion, OMEN, Victus, and HP Brand, with plans to extend to all OmniBook models soon. Google also intends to roll out Google Essentials to a broader range of laptops and desktops in the coming months.

