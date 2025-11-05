Breaking: Google and Epic propose settlement to end years-long Play Store battle in the US

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google and Epic Games have proposed a settlement to resolve their five-year-long legal dispute over the Play Store’s alleged monopolization of user choice and in-app purchases.

Both companies have jointly filed the proposed settlement with the court.

Under the proposal, Google will allow greater flexibility for developers to distribute apps and process payments outside of Google Play, thereby also expanding choices for Play Store users.

Google and Epic Games may finally be close to ending their long-running legal dispute over the Play Store. Both companies have jointly filed a proposed settlement with the court, which could bring about big changes to how Android and Google Play operate in the US.

In a post on X, Sameer Samat, Google’s President of Android Ecosystem, announced that the companies have “filed a proposed set of changes to Android and Google Play that focus on expanding developer choice and flexibility, lowering fees, and encouraging more competition — all while keeping users safe.” Samat added that if approved, the proposal would resolve their ongoing litigations. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney also wrote about the proposed changes on X, calling Google’s proposal “an awesome” and “comprehensive solution” that doubles down on Android’s “original vision as an open platform.” According to Sweeney, the proposal would streamline competing store installs “globally,” reduce Play Store service fees, and allow third-party in-app and web payments, highlighting all the key points Epic has long fought for all this time.

Sweeney also took a jab at Apple, saying that Google’s proposed changes stand in contrast to Apple’s more closed ecosystem that “blocks all competing stores.”

If approved by the court, the proposed settlement could finally mark the end of one of the most prominent antitrust cases in the industry. Epic first sued Google in 2020 after Fortnite was removed from the Play Store for implementing its own payment system to bypass Google’s platform fees.

What Google and Epic Games have proposed The joint proposal (via Reuters) filed by Google and Epic Games reads as follows:

“Epic and Google have reached a comprehensive settlement. Among other things, that settlement would resolve this case and the separate action before this Court in Epic Games, Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.”

Under the proposal, Google will allow greater flexibility for developers to distribute apps and process payments outside of Google Play, both via in-app payments and external links. Additionally, Google will lower service fees on Google Play. The proposal specifies the maximum service fee Google would be allowed to charge, either 9% or 20%, depending on the type of transaction.

The proposal now requires approval from US District Judge James Donato, who oversaw the 2023 trial in which Epic won against Google. The judge also mandated significant Play Store reforms last year.

