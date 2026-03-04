Android's getting a flexible new approach to sideloading with Registered App Stores

Ryan-Thomas Shaw / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has detailed changes coming out of its settlement with Epic.

Android’s app fee structure is changing, and Google is introducing a new Registered App Store program.

The settlement hasn’t been approved by a court yet.

Google’s been tied up in a lawsuit brought by Fortnite developer and publisher Epic Games since 2020. The two jointly proposed a settlement late last year — and today, Google announced it’s getting the ball rolling on some of the proposed changes from that settlement over the next few months.

In a blog post, Google explained a new fee structure for Android developers that separates service fees from Google Play billing fees. It also laid out plans to introduce a new program allowing third-party app stores to officially register with Android, giving stores that meet Google’s criteria a simpler installation experience.

Fees for app sales and in-app purchases can currently be as high as 30%. Under Google’s new plan, developers will be charged a service fee of between 15 and 20%. In the US, Europe, and the UK, there’ll be an additional 5% fee for developers using Google Play billing.

Service fees for in-app subscriptions are also being reduced to 10% from 15% (though the 5% fee for Google Play billing makes that change a wash for most devs).

The new Registered App Stores program will introduce a new UI for installing app stores “that meet certain quality and safety benchmarks.” Participation in the program is optional, Google says. Stores that opt not to sign up won’t see any change in their installation flow on Android.

Epic brought its suit against Google in 2020, accusing the Android developer of abusing its position to monopolize app distribution on the platform via the Play Store. The two jointly proposed a settlement in November.

That settlement hasn’t been approved, but Google’s setting timelines for rolling these changes out anyway. The new billing structure is set to take effect in the US, UK, and Europe by the end of June and worldwide by September 30, 2027.

Google says the Registered App Store program will start outside the US first, and that it plans to bring the program stateside once it’s approved by the court. It’ll come in a “major Android release” this year.

