Google Drive’s Gemini collaboration finally comes to Android and iOS apps

TL;DR Google is bringing its “collaborate with Gemini” tools in Drive to Android and iOS apps.

The update lets you summarize documents, discuss topics, and pull facts across files on mobile.

Rollout began on September 22, but it may not have reached all users yet.

Google has been rolling Gemini features into Drive for a while now, from catching you up on file changes to summarizing meeting recordings. Until now, though, the “collaborate with Gemini” experience was limited to the web. That’s changing, with Google announcing the feature is now available in the Drive apps for Android and iOS.

As detailed on the Workspace Updates blog, this integration brings the web experience to your phone. You’ll be able to ask Gemini to summarize long documents or even entire folders, pull out quick facts from across multiple files, or discuss a topic without manually digging through everything yourself.

The rollout began on September 22 and could take more than 15 days to reach everyone. It’s going live on both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

As usual with Google Workspace features, availability depends on your plan: Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Google AI Pro for Education, and Google One AI Premium subscribers are all covered.

This is the latest in a string of Gemini upgrades for Drive. Earlier this year, Google added support for video summarization and a “Catch me up” feature that highlights edits and comments since you last opened a file. Now, those AI-powered tools are joined by full Gemini collaboration on mobile.

