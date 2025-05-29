Gemini in Google Drive can now help you skip watching that painfully long Zoom meeting

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini in Google Drive can now summarize and answer questions about videos.

The feature is available in English only and is accessible through Google Drive’s overlay previewer or a standalone file viewer.

Gemini’s video analysis feature is rolling out to Google Workspace customers and those with a Google One AI Premium subscription.

Gemini offers several handy features in Google Drive, including the ability to summarize files, discuss topics based on the information from one or more files, and quickly retrieve information from files. So far, the chatbot’s summarization and Q&A capabilities have worked with text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and PDFs stored in your Drive. Now, Google is extending support to videos.

Google Drive users can now call upon Gemini to get summaries and ask questions about videos in their Drive. In a blog post highlighting the new feature, Google says that the chatbot will now accurately respond to queries like “Summarize this video,” “List action items from this meeting recording,” and “What are the highlights from this announcement video?”

This new feature should help users save a lot of time, allowing them to get a quick summary or extract information without actually watching videos. The feature is currently available in English only, and Google says you can access it using Google Drive’s overlay previewer or a standalone file viewer.

Gemini’s summarization and Q&A capabilities for videos are available for Google Workspace subscribers on the Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Gemini Education, and Gemini Education Premium plans. Google One AI Premium subscribers can also utilize this feature, along with those who have previously purchased the Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise add-ons.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.