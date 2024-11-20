Another major Google app just got a Windows on Arm release

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released a native Google Drive for Desktop app for Windows on Arm computers.

Google has already released an Arm version of the Chrome browser for Windows on Arm PCs. The company isn’t stopping here, though, as it’s recently launched another app for Arm-powered PCs.

Google announced the launch of a native Google Drive for Desktop app for Windows on Arm machines this week. This is just a beta release for now, so don’t be surprised if you encounter any bugs. The search giant also cautions people using this app to use “non-production data” or to back up their data separately given the beta nature of this software.

The company says you should expect the same functionality as the x64 version, albeit without the Outlook Meet plugin. Still keen on downloading the app? You can do so via Google’s link here.

More Windows on Arm apps take shape We’re nevertheless glad to see an Arm version of the Drive for Desktop app, as this app is a more convenient way to access your Drive files than visiting the website. The program also supports syncing content between the cloud and your PC for a more seamless experience.

This is just the second Google app to get a native Windows on Arm port, joining Chrome. The company also recently said the Quick Share app now runs on Windows for Arm machines, but this still uses emulation. Drive for Desktop and Chrome also join other recent Arm ports like Arc Browser, NordVPN, and Notion.

