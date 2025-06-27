There's a new Google app on the block and it's all about fashion

Google

TL;DR Google has released a new app called Doppl in the US.

The app is designed to help users try out different outfits virtually.

Doppl lets you upload a photo or even a screenshot of an outfit you like, and creates a digital, animated version of you wearing it.

Google is rolling out a brand-new app called “Doppl.” The experimental app is designed to help you imagine how different outfits might look on you, without having to physically try them out. Available starting today on iOS and Android in the US, Doppl is part of Google Labs, a branch of the company dedicated to testing out new apps and tools.

So, what does Doppl do? Google notes in its blog post that Doppl lets you upload a photo or even a screenshot of an outfit you like, and creates a digital, animated version of you wearing it. So if you spot a cool jacket on a friend or a great look on social media, just snap a picture and Doppl will give you an AI-generated preview of how it might look on your body.

The app can also turn images into short videos, giving you a better idea of how an outfit might move and feel. You can also save your favorite looks and share them directly from the app.

Doppl builds on Google Shopping‘s virtual try-on feature, but takes things a step further with a standalone app that’s easier to use and offers more features.

Google does note that Doppl is still in its early days, so the results might not be 100% accurate when it comes to fit or clothing details.

You can try out Doppl now by downloading it from the Google Play Store or the App Store.