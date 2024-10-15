Google Shopping's latest upgrades should make things a whole lot easier this holiday season

TL;DR Google Shopping now offers AI-generated briefs and enhanced search tools.

A new Deals page tracks prices and finds personalized offers.

The new platform is rolling out to US customers over the coming weeks, starting today.

With the holiday season fast approaching, many of us will welcome any opportunity to make shopping for loved ones easier. It probably isn’t coincidental timing that Google Shopping is rolling out a major overhaul of the platform today. The new AI-driven interface is designed to provide users with more personalized, efficient, and comprehensive shopping options.

Announcing the upgrade in a blog post on Tuesday morning, Google explained that the transformed Shopping experience will start rolling out in the US today and over the coming weeks.

The most obvious AI-powered part of the new platform is tailored shopping “briefs” that summarize key factors for your search. For example, a search for a “Men’s winter jacket for Seattle” will provide top recommendations and important features like warmth and water resistance. This aims to save you some pre-shopping research and help you quickly narrow down your options.

Google Shopping will learn more as you go.

Once the AI assistance has you in the ballpark of what you’re after, conventional filters and categories can be used to zero in on the size, style, or availability you need. While not a brand-new feature, virtual try-ons powered by augmented reality let you see how clothes or accessories look before you buy.

Like all things AI, Google Shopping will learn more as you go, providing a personalized feed to help you pick up where you left off. The updated Deals page also keeps an eye on your favorite products, surfacing personalized offers and tracking prices to make sure you always get the best deal.

No stranger to chaotic AI launches, Google has labeled the new Shopping interface as experimental to indicate that the results may not always be perfect. Shoppers are encouraged to provide feedback on these features. The revamped Google Shopping experience is available via the Shopping Tab on Google Search or by visiting shopping.google.com.

