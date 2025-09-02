This Gemini upgrade will soon make Google Docs even more useful on Android (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Docs on the web recently received a new feature that lets users listen to their documents with Gemini.

We spotted code that enables this feature on the Google Docs Android app and activated it ahead of release for an early look.

The current mobile implementation lacks some features from the web version, but they could be added later.

Google recently released a new feature for Google Docs that allows users to listen to their documents using Gemini. This would be helpful for users who want to hear their content out loud, potentially helping them catch errors in their writing or even letting them absorb information better while reading. This feature is available for Workspace users and those who are subscribed to Gemini AI Pro or Ultra plans, but you can only access it through Docs on the web. Mobile users are out of luck, but that might change as even Google Docs on Android could soon allow users to listen to their documents.

Google Docs v1.25.341 includes code that could soon allow users to listen to their documents, similar to what they can already do on the web app. We managed to activate the feature ahead of launch to give you an early look:

In the future, when the feature rolls out to Google Docs on Android, users will see a Play button above the Edit button (the Pencil icon) on documents they open. When the user taps on the Play button, Google will take some time to process the text using Gemini. Once processed, the audio generated from the text will start playing.

This generated audio is not a simplistic text-to-speech engine, as it uses Gemini to output the audio. Web users can choose different voice styles, such as Narrator, Educator, Teacher, Persuader, Explainer, Coach, and Motivator. We haven’t located these options yet in the Android app, but they could arrive in future updates when the feature gets closer to launch.

In the early implementation that we’ve activated on Google Docs on Android, users cannot insert an audio button, add an audio chip, or change the audio’s speed and voice within the audio player — things they can already do on the web. As you can see in the last screenshot, adding an audio button or an audio chip in the web version will add the same in the Android app. It’s a fair possibility that the remaining missing features will also arrive when the feature gets closer to launch.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

