Here's your first look at Google Discover's upcoming video tab

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that Google is working on a video tab for Google’s Discover screen.

This would ostensibly dish out a steady stream of recommended videos.

The video tab would sit alongside a new home tab, which shows you the existing Discover feed.

We recently discovered evidence of a video tab in the Google app, joining the home, search, and activity tabs. However, it looks like this video feed could also come to the Discover home screen on Android phones.

We conducted a teardown of the Google app (version 17.28.29.sa.arm64 beta) and manually enabled a video tab on the Google Discover page. Check out the screenshots below.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The video tab appears alongside a new home tab, which hosts the existing Discover feed. The video tab, which is referred to as a Video Mode in Google’s app code (e.g. VideoModeMinusone ), isn’t working right now. So we don’t actually know what kind of videos to expect on this page.

Nevertheless, we’re guessing Google will show recommended videos in this tab. It seems like a safe bet that Google will pull some recommended clips from YouTube, as seen on the current Discover page. But we’re not sure if the tab will show videos from other platforms.

In any event, this could be a good addition if you’re looking to waste a few minutes. But I can also see this being a problem for people who already find themselves trapped in a Discover vortex.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow