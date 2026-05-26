The Google app could soon show you videos it thinks you'd like to watch

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google app could soon get a new “Videos” tab.

It will most likely show video recommendations based on your interests and search history.

It could also include a search option, as well as a collections option similar to the already available “Images” tab within the app.

Google could be working on a new addition to the Google app on Android devices. It already features personalized content in the home feed as well as the images tab, which surfaces images based on your interests and search history. Now, the company seems to be working on a similar feature for videos.

We were able to manually enable a new “Videos” tab in the latest Google app beta that sits beside the rest of the tabs in the app’s navigation bar. In the screenshots below, you can see the new tab sitting beside the “Home” tab.

The feature isn’t live yet, and tapping the button just loads a blank page. However, it’s evident that the company is testing this addition.

When it does go live, the feature could surface videos based on your interests and recent searches. It could show YouTube video suggestions, but it could also source videos from other platforms. The company already shows short video content from Instagram, Facebook, and other sources in Google Search.

In Search, the video tab shows content based on your search terms. However, it’s likely that the Google app will simply show videos it thinks you’d like to watch. The company has no dearth of information regarding users’ likes and interests, not to mention search histories, which can be used to show relevant videos.

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The “Images” tab that’s already available in the app also includes a search bar. It also features chips with recommended search terms and a collections icon. It’s likely that the “Video” tab could feature the same functionality when it rolls out.

It’s unclear when this new tab will be rolled out to the Google app, but it could be a useful addition. I can see it being a good way to find something to watch when you’re bored.

We will keep you updated on any future developments.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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