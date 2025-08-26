Your Google Discover feed could soon be more customizable (APK teardown)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is evaluating new options to make the Discover feed easier to customize.

It is testing a new language selection option that lets you select multiple languages.

The language selection tool is unlikely to limit the number of languages you can choose for content on the Discover feed.

So far, Google has restricted language choices for the Discover feed to itself. However, an imminent change could soon provide you with more control over the content you wish to see in the feed.

We’ve uncovered changes to the Google app on Android that will soon allow you to choose multiple languages for content on your Discover feed. These changes emerge as part of version 16.33.64 beta of the Google app, where a new language selection interface is being tested.

Notably, Google already delivers content to your Discover feed in various languages. However, in the current implementation, you can only choose one primary language, and Google decides the others based on the content you read across the web. You only get the option to hide content in specific languages from your Discover feed.

Current UI New under-testing UI

With this change, Google is adding a new “Discover feed languages” option to Settings in the Google app, where you will be able to choose the relevant languages. At any point, you can also edit your preferences and delete languages you don’t want to see anymore. Notably, this new interface isn’t available yet, and we were able to activate it with some internal tweaks.

From what we’ve seen, Google does not limit the number of languages you can choose for your Discover feed with the new selection option. When it goes live, the feature will allow users more flexibility to customize content as they like.

The recent experiment could be part of Google’s initiatives to make the Discover feed more engaging. Recently, Google rolled out AI overviews in the Discover feed, which curate information on a single topic from multiple sources and present it in a summary, so you can determine whether or not to open the article.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

