Google's Discover feed may be getting an AI feature no one asked for

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing AI summaries for articles in the Discover feed.

Like AI overviews in Google Search, Discover feed summaries combine information from multiple sources instead of just referencing one.

Google is also testing a new button to bookmark articles that can be revisited later.

Of late, Google has been experimenting with multiple ways to make its AI applications more visible, especially to users who have steered clear of Gemini so far. After rolling out AI overviews in Search widely and experimenting with the AI Mode in the US and India, Google is adding another AI experience that prevents you from clicking links.

Google is now working to show AI-generated text-based summaries on articles in your Discover feed. This follows the company’s previous experiment with audio summaries of your daily feed of articles.

These summaries could replace the publisher’s name and logo and provide related information on the topic from multiple sources, rather than relying solely on one. This change is reflected by logos of multiple publishers stacked on top of each other, as seen by 9to5Google, while a button seen placed adjacent to the stack of logos should reveal a list of all the sources. Meanwhile, the image and the headline are still sourced from the top article in the list.

Based on the screenshots we see, only the first three lines of the summaries are visible initially, and the rest can be revealed by tapping the “See More” button. Not all articles in the Discover feed are accompanied by AI summaries, but only for those labelled “Trending,” and we expect to learn more about the criteria when the feature is tested more widely. In addition to links with text, 9to5Google also spotted AI summaries being tested for videos that appear in the Discover feed.

Besides article summaries, a new bookmark button is also being tested, and it should help save articles for reading later. The new icon appears alongside the existing heart-shaped icon that you can press to inform Google’s algorithm to show similar stories. As per 9to5Google, all bookmarked articles can be viewed later in the Google Discover feed’s “Activity” tab, which currently stores your browsing history and other bookmarks from Google Search.

Alongside Android, Google is reportedly also testing AI summaries on iOS. However, the changes are not tied to a specific version of the Google app and may take a while before being rolled out to a broader audience.

