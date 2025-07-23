Google adds new button to Discover that will save you some scrolling

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has added a new jump-to-top button in the Discover feed.

It only appears when accessing Discover from the launcher, not inside the Google app.

The button is available in the latest beta version and appears when you scroll up.

Some people are content with endlessly scrolling through the Google Discover feed, but others are keen to get back to the latest updates at the top as fast as possible. Big tech will always oblige if it keeps you on the platform, and the latest beta version of the Google app (v16.28.59.sa.arm64) now includes a jump-to-top button.

We spotted that the new button is only available when you access Discover from the launcher by swiping right from the home screen. If you open it through the Google app itself, the shortcut doesn’t appear. Even from the launcher, the button only appears as you start to scroll back up, so as not to intrude on those who are continuing down. You can see this in action in the video below.

It’s a minor UI tweak, but one that mirrors other apps and will be welcomed by most people. The button shows up consistently across our devices running the latest beta, so it seems to be rolling out widely. This comes hot on the heels of the revelation that Google is also testing bookmarks and AI summaries in the Discover feed.

There’s no word on whether the same jump to top button will be added to the Discover feed inside the Google app, but we’ll keep an eye out.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.