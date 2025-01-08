Google experiments with audio summaries of your daily news highlights

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google’s embrace of all things AI brought us a lot of fun and useful innovations across 2024, but one of the coolest has to be NotebookLM. Beyond just presenting a really convenient way to organize notes and information from all kinds of sources, the tool introduced the surprisingly impressive Audio Overviews feature, generating what are essentially bespoke podcasts with AI-powered hosts. Now Google’s taking that same sort of approach to catching you up on the latest news.

Today Google announces a new experiment in Search Labs that it’s calling Daily Listen, and it’s basically just Audio Overviews for trending topics.

If you opt in to try this experiment, Google will pull from the same sort of stories that your interactions with Discover have indicated you’re interested in, and generate concise rundowns going over the latest developments. All told, your Daily Listen should pack everything you need to know into a five-minute-or-less summary.

Daily Listen is available for testers to try out in the Google app on both Android and iOS. As you can see in the screens above, in addition to the spoken audio summary, Daily Listen also provides you with a convenient transcript, handy if you need to confirm details. Or if you just missed something and need a quick repeat, playback controls let you jump back or manually seek to any position you like. You even get speed controls if you need to condense those five minutes down even further. Really, all we could ask for beyond this is maybe the ability to steer the conversation in the direction of certain topics.

Remember: You need to opt in to testing experimental features like this one, so go ahead and hit the Erlenmeyer flask icon in the corner of the Google app to get your settings in order and start experiencing Daily Listen for yourself.

