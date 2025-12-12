Google's new browser experiment turns your open tabs into custom apps

Google

TL;DR Google is experimenting with a new type of browser that lets you turn your tabs into custom apps to complete your tasks faster.

The experimental browsing experience is called Disco, which features a Gemini 3-powered tool called GenTabs.

GenTabs watches the task you’re working on across tabs, understands what you’re trying to accomplish, and helps create mini-applications on the fly.

Google is reimagining what a web browser can be. The company has announced Disco, a new experimental browsing experience that can turn your messy, multi-tab browsing sessions into custom AI-powered web apps, without the need for any coding skills.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Designed by Google Labs, the highlight of this experiment is GenTabs, a tool built with Google’s Gemini 3 model that watches the task you’re working on across tabs, understands what you’re trying to accomplish, and creates mini-applications on the fly to help you get things done faster.

Instead of manually switching between pages and notes, GenTabs can analyze all your open tabs and chat history, and suggest or build a custom interactive web app inside the browser. All you need to do is describe what you want in natural language. This video, shared by Google, should give you a good sense of how Disco and GenTabs work:

Apps generated by GenTabs can organize links, pull relevant information, and provide tools to help you finish the task. Everything is still tied to the web, and each piece of generated content links back to the original source.

Google stresses that Disco is experimental, with early testing currently limited to a small group of macOS users. However, the company hints that successful ideas from Disco and GenTabs could eventually be integrated into larger Google products, which likely include Google Chrome.

If that happens, Chrome could certainly become much more powerful by letting you build apps in real time based on what you’re doing. Imagine Chrome automatically creating a comparison dashboard when you’re shopping across multiple websites or a home finance tracker when you’re researching how to save money.

If you want to try Disco and GenTabs on macOS, you can now sign up to be on a waitlist. The experiment is currently only available in the US and requires you to sign up using your personal Google account. The sign-up sheet is also quite extensive, with Google wanting to know how you’ve previously used AI tools creatively to better judge why you should be an early tester for Disco.

There’s no word if the experiment will be available on Windows or ChromeOS anytime soon.

Follow