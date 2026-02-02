This is our first look at Google's Pixel-like camera app for Android PCs

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has listed a Desktop Camera app on the Google Play Store.

The app is described as a ‘camera app for desktop’ and takes some cues from the Pixel Camera app for phones.

This app seems to be built for upcoming Android-based PCs running Aluminium OS.

Google is hard at work on Aluminium OS, which combines Android and Chrome OS into a new, merged platform for PCs. We’ve already got an early look at this platform, and now we’ve uncovered a Google camera app for “desktop.”

We discovered a Google Play listing for a so-called Desktop Camera app by Google (com.google.android.desktop.camera). “Camera app for desktop. Never miss a moment with the Desktop Camera,” reads an excerpt of the description. Check out screenshots of the listing below.

Google also uploaded a few screenshots of the UI to the Play Store listing. These images show a very rough UI at this point, but we do see an app icon that’s identical to the Pixel Camera app. The similarities don’t end here, as we also have familiar-looking shutter/recording buttons, an identical photo/video toggle, and a similar photo settings menu. Check out the screens below.

The Desktop Camera app is otherwise extremely barebones compared to the Pixel Camera app for smartphones. Expect a timer, photo and video capture support, and that’s pretty much it. We’re guessing more features will be added before the first public release, but it stands to reason that this will still be a very basic experience compared to Google’s smartphone camera app.

In saying so, I do hope the Desktop Camera app takes some cues from the existing Chromebook camera experience. Current laptops include a document scanning mode, pan+tilt+zoom support for external cameras, GIF support, and more.

It’s also worth noting that the screenshots show a desktop system UI, but this interface isn’t in line with recently leaked Aluminium OS materials. The start button is still in the left-hand corner, while the system tray icons aren’t of the Expressive variety.

