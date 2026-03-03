Worried about losing your luggage? This handy Find Hub feature is rolling out.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that Find Hub now lets you share the location of tracked luggage with airlines.

You can share a tracking link with participating airlines, but the location can be disabled at any time.

Participating carriers include British Airways, Iberia, and Singapore Airlines.

Tracking tags have quietly become a lifesaver while traveling, and there are plenty of stories about users finding lost luggage with these accessories. Google previously confirmed that Android Find Hub would get improvements in this regard, and this upgrade is now rolling out as part of an Android Drop.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google has just announced that Find Hub users can now share a link with participating airlines. This link allows airlines to view the location of your tracked luggage, which should go a long way towards improving the luggage recovery process.

“It’s up to you when to share and when to stop sharing your luggage’s location,” the company added in a blog post. In other words, you should be able to easily disable shared tracking once you’ve found your luggage.

This news comes almost a year after Google first announced this integration with airlines. Participating airlines at the time of the original announcement include Aer Lingus, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia, and Singapore Airlines. Our fingers are crossed that other airlines join the program sooner rather than later.

Follow