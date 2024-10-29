You can now do an official Google course to learn how to talk to AI chatbots

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is now offering a course on AI prompting, to teach you how to talk to AI.

The program is designed to teach people how to talk to AI chatbots and make the most of Generative AI — no experience required.

You’ll have to pay a small fee for the certificate course.

Ever wonder why you can’t get the most out of an AI chatbot, and your friend can seem to always find the best use for it? That’s because you’re probably not using the right AI prompts, a.k.a. you don’t know how to talk to AI. Well, Google knows this better than anyone, so it’s now offering a course to share its knowledge and teach people how to prompt its AI.

Called the “Google Prompting Essentials course,” the program is designed to help learners “discover how to effectively prompt (AI) in five easy steps and make AI work for them — no experience required.”

The course includes four modules and 12 assignments and takes less than 10 hours to complete. It’s available on Coursera, but no, it’s not free. You’ll have to dish out $49 for the full course.

Once you enroll, Google says you’ll learn the following skills to get the most out of a generative AI model: Quickly adapt emails for different audiences

Summarize lengthy documents into key takeaways

Brainstorm fresh ideas for a project

Build engaging presentations and get feedback on your delivery

Analyze data and make compelling visualizations

Use AI responsibly by recognizing biases and errors The course will also allow learners to build a library of reusable prompts. Upon completion, learners will receive a certificate from Google that can be helpful for adding to one’s resume and professional profiles.

