Pixel phones could soon let you set up unique vibrations for each contact (APK teardown)

TL;DR We spotted Google Contacts code that hints at contact-specific vibration patterns for Pixel phones.

Apple and Samsung already allow you to assign specific haptics to your contacts.

If it rolls out, the feature would tell you who’s calling even when your Pixel is in silent mode.

Pixel phones already let you set custom ringtones for individual contacts, but Google could be preparing to take things further. Code hidden in the latest version of the Google Contacts app suggests you’ll eventually be able to assign vibration patterns to specific people, so you’ll know who’s calling even when your phone’s in silent mode.

The discovery comes from version 4.63.22.800982376 of Google Contacts, where we spotted new strings referencing vibration names and combinations with ringtones. Phrases like “Vibration_name” for specific contacts hint at the ability to pair unique haptics with existing ringtones for that person. We also spotted references in the Java code, though we couldn’t enable the feature in testing. Check out the clues we found below.

Code Copy Text <string name="default_vibration_name">Default Vibration</string> <string name="ringtone_and_vibration_name">%1$s / %2$s</string> <string name="vibration_name">Vibration: %1$s</string>

This wouldn’t be the first time Google has played with custom vibrations on Pixel. Back in January, we spotted a Pixel Sounds update in testing that adds a dedicated “Vibrations” tab, offering more than a dozen patterns for ringtones and notifications. Bringing contact-specific haptics into Contacts would tie neatly into that system.

Custom vibrations can be handy if your phone spends most of its time on vibrate in your pocket, or if you’re in a noisy environment. A unique buzz from your partner or boss can tell you who’s calling without pulling your phone out, giving you a subtle indication of whether the call is worth answering.

If this launches, it would bring Google in line with rivals. Apple not only supports contact-specific vibrations but also lets you create your own patterns. Samsung’s One UI also lets you set different vibration styles for calls from individual contacts. Implementation on Pixel may focus on choosing from the existing Sounds app library rather than making new ones from scratch.

Given that these tweaks are only in testing, it’s possible the feature won’t roll out, or not for some time, at least. We’ll keep an eye out for it going live.

