Google Contacts is modernizing the contact sharing interface
1 hour ago
- A Google Contacts update we previewed in November is now rolling out publicly.
- The update modernizes the contact sharing interface with Material 3 Expressive elements.
- These changes seem to be widely available in version 4.71.82.856460119 of Google Contacts.
A new look is rolling out in the Google Contacts app. As of the latest version of Contacts, a visual update we initially spotted last year has started hitting our devices, bringing more Material 3 Expressive personalization to the app.
We initially saw this change in progress back in November. Now, with version 4.71.82.856460119 of Contacts, certain seldom-used parts of the app have an updated look.
The contact sharing interface has been overhauled to include include easier to parse containers for information like contact names and phone numbers. As you choose different parts of a particular contact to share, checked and unchecked items are more clearly separated with bolder use of color.
There’s also a new screen where you’ll review details before sharing them — an extra step, but a useful one to make sure you’re not sharing the wrong info.
The contact import interface has also been updated with clearer touch targets and lists that are more clearly segmented, with the same use of color that can be seen in the checklists present in the contact sharing menu.
Enabling these changes last year took some doing, but the new look is now rolling out in the newest public-facing version of the Contacts app — I’m seeing these changes right now on my Pixel 9 Pro. If you don’t have these latest tweaks yet, update your Contacts app.
