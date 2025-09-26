Google's Clock app mysteriously disappears for some Wear OS watches

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Clock app has gone missing from the Play Store for some smartwatch owners.

The issue appears to be primarily affecting Galaxy Watches and OnePlus Watches.

Sideloading the app works, but it’s not recognized by Google, so there’s no handshake between phone and watch.

Google’s Clock app is one of the better timekeeping apps available for Wear OS. If you want to install it on your device, you may run into a bit of trouble if you have a non-Pixel smartwatch. It appears the app has recently gone missing from the Play Store for these users.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

We have spotted multiple reports from non-Pixel smartwatch owners that Google’s Clock app is no longer available for installation from the Play Store. These reports span across Reddit, Google’s support page, and reviews in the app’s Play Store listing. Based on the reports we were able to find, it appears the problem primarily affects various Galaxy Watch and OnePlus Watch models. Even if the app is already installed, some users are seeing that the app description in the Play Store says that their device is not supported.

A few users have tried sideloading the Clock app onto their device, but it appears Google does not recognize the app when this is done. As a result, there is no handshake between the watch and the phone. So if you want to sync your alarms between both devices, you’ll be out of luck.

Users have also tried installing the app on their phone first and seeing if it pops up as recommended for their watch. However, this workaround also has a flaw, as the app won’t connect to their Google account.

It’s unclear if this is just a bug or if Google has dropped support for certain Wear OS devices. We have reached out to Google for comment. When more information is available, this article will be updated.

Follow