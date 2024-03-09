12 best clock apps and digital clock apps for Android

Clock apps were among the first apps available. After all, smartphones are excellent for telling time. You always have it on you. Phones have evolved a lot. Clock apps have too, but not nearly as much. They’re still great ways to just tell the time. Here are the best clock apps and clock widgets on Android! There are many types of clock apps. We’ll try to include as much variety as possible.

The best clock apps and clock widgets on Android

1Weather Price: Free/In-app purchases ($1.99 – $9.99 per item)

1Weather isn’t what you’d normally think of when thinking of clock apps. However, 1Weather has one of the best clock and weather widgets that we’ve seen. It’s neutral and configurable. It should work with most phone themes. It shows the time prominently on your home screen, along with the current weather, in a few different configurations. The app is also a pretty decent weather app on its own, so you kill two birds with one stone with this one. It’s free to use, and you can make purchases to remove ads.

Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers Price: Free/In-app purchases ($2.99 – $5.99 per item)

Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers is an app with no surprises. It’s an alarm clock app for people who are heavy sleepers. It allows you to set multiple alarms. Each alarm can have its own custom settings. It also comes with Android Wear support, location-specific alarms, and more. They also feature snooze challenge puzzles. Essentially, you have to wake up and solve a puzzle before the alarm turns off. You can download the app for free.

Alarm Clock for Me Price: Free/In-app purchases ($2.99 per item)

Alarm Clock for Me is one of the better clock apps. You can set an unlimited number of alarms. It also comes with other basics, like a sleep timer. Some of its more unique features include a nightstand mode, so you can use your phone or tablet as a digital clock at your bedside. Additionally, there are some themes, weather information, a brightness slider, a flashlight toggle, and more. What makes this great is that you can use it at night for pretty much everything you’d need to use it for at night.

Alarm Clock Xtreme Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $29.99 per item)

Alarm Clock Xtreme is another one of the more excellent alarm clock apps. It has a variety of alarms. That includes music, a crescendo alarm, and more. It also comes with an extra-large snooze button in case you’re not ready to wake up yet. The app also features math problems to try to wake you up during an alarm. It also comes with a timer, simple sleep tracking, and more. You can get rid of the ads by purchasing the pro version. It’s an all-around strong performer in this space.

Digital Clock by Panagola Price: Free

Digital Clock by Panagola is a simple, effective digital clock app. It shows you various time elements, and you can use a few different time and date formats, colors, and clock faces. It doesn’t have an alarm clock function or any fancy stuff like that. That said, the app’s size is a paltry 0.1 MB, so it’s also the lightest possible solution.

Digital Clock and Weather Widget Price: Free/In-app purchases ($1.49 per item)

Clock widgets are hard to find these days. However, Digital Clock and Weather Widget by Lazar Dimitrov is current and decent. It’s a simple clock widget for your home screen. It shows the time, date, battery, and an extremely brief overview of the weather. The widgets are lightly customizable and come in a variety of sizes. It should fit most home screens and themes. It has the word Xperia in its name. However, it worked on all of our test devices just fine and none of them are Sony devices. This is definitely one of the better clock apps.

Google Clock Price: Free

Google Clock is probably the most stable of the clock apps. It can do all the basic stuff you’d expect from a clock app. It includes a stopwatch, a timer, a clock, and an alarm. The alarms are easy enough to set. The stopwatch and timers are both very easy to use. The app also has Material Design. That means it looks and works delightfully. There is also Android Wear support as well as a World Clock feature. There aren’t a ton of features. However, it helps keep the app feeling lightweight. It’s a good choice for those who just need a simple clock app.

Talking Alarm Clock Beyond Price: Free/In-app purchases ($2.99 per item)

The Talking Alarm Clock does what its name suggests. It talks to you. When you set an alarm for meetings, breaks, or even to wake up, it’ll remind you with the spoken time and an optional message. To stop alarms, you will need to complete captchas, solve puzzles, and do activities. Even then, if you have difficulty waking up, there’s the May Day mode, which is a backup alarm; basically, it’s extra loud. The UI of the app is nice; you won’t have trouble navigating. It’s easy to use, and the buttons and everything are well set up.

KWGT and KLWP Price: Free

KWGT is a custom widget maker. There are some good clock widgets and clock apps on Android. However, sometimes it’s better to make your own. KWGT lets you do that. It features a variety of tools, themes, and functions to customize it however you want. It’s a little hard at first. However, the results speak for themselves. This is a favorite of themers and modders because they get the look they want immediately. The pro version goes for $5.99. The same developer also does KLWP, a live wallpaper creator app that can add a clock live wallpaper to your home screen as well. You can also use KWGT with Google Play Pass for free if you use that service.

Transparent Clock and Weather Price: Free/In-app purchases ($3.99 – $14.99 per item)

Transparent Clock and Weather is a fashionable clock and weather widget. Clear widgets have the distinct advantage of working with almost any device’s wallpaper or theme, so it’s nice that a good one exists. The widgets look nice and fit well. At its core, it’s actually a weather app. It features the usual stuff like forecasts and radar, although you do need to pay a subscription to get most of the features. It’s not cheap, so we only really recommend this as a widget, but some folks like the weather half of it as well.

Alarmy Price: Free/In-app purchases ($3.49 – $159.99 per item)

If you have trouble waking up even after multiple alarms, don’t worry; we got you. Alarmy makes waking up feel like a chore. In order to successfully turn off your annoying alarm, you would have to get out of bed and do certain tasks like solve a math equation, do squats, or take a picture at a certain place in your house. While this seems very annoying, it’s great for people who sleep through many alarms without knowing. The app is great, but you have to bear with the ads on the free version.

World Clock and Widget Price: Free

World Clock is a good app to have. It’s good for travelers and people who need to keep up with many different time zones at one time. The app displays time in many countries. It also works as a time-converter app. It displays time in both the 12-hour and 24-hour formats. The widget is also very informative and helpful.

