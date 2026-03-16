Google Clock's newest update borrows some color from the Pixel Weather app

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is making minor improvements to Android’s default Clock app, including new weather icons.

The update also refines the alarm screen for better usability.

These features are already rolling out with the latest version.

After the first major dose of Material 3 Expressive that the Clock app received in August last year, Google has made several adjustments to fine-tune elements for better viewing and usability. Most recently, Google brought back the option to swipe away alarms instead of forcing you to tap specific buttons, and is now leaning in with more design optimizations.

Google is now rolling out version 8.6 of the Clock app, and we spotted a few minor improvements. While these may not qualify as quality-of-life improvements, they should make your experience slightly better.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

For starters, the World Clock now features updated icons to depict the weather. Google has replaced the monochrome icons the app previously used with new, colorful ones to make them pop almost immediately. These icons were also recently started rolling out to the Pixel Weather app for some users.

Old UI with monochrome icons New UI with colored icons

Alongside new icons, there are minor adjustments to the alarm screen. In both versions, the one with the slider and the buttons to dismiss or snooze alarms, the clock is shifted slightly above. This creates an even distance between the clock itself, the label, and the controls.

Old UI New UI Old UI New UI

Meanwhile, the slider has also been shifted downward, closer to the bottom of the screen, making it easier to reach with the thumb. That should be useful when you wake up in the morning, still somewhat sleepy, reaching for the phone to dismiss or snooze the alarm with just one hand, though you can expect the change to mess up with your muscle memory either way. The change, however, does not apply to the buttons.

As we mentioned, these changes are already rolling out with version 8.6 of the Clock app, and you should have them once you update the app, preferably from the Google Play Store.

Follow