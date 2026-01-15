Google might finally let you slide out of alarms again

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Clock may soon bring back the option to dismiss or snooze alarms by sliding.

The option was replaced by buttons with Clock’s Material 3 Expressive redesign.

In addition to testing this change, Google is also bringing two minor tweaks to Clock with the latest update.

Google’s Android team spent a significant chunk of 2025 overhauling various system apps with the more modern Material 3 Expressive UI. One of the apps that received a refresh was Google Clock, which introduced extensive changes, including prominent fonts, larger buttons, and more vibrant background colors. But with this revamp, Google also changes a key alarm functionality, replacing its snooze and dismiss sliders with buttons.

However, the option to use a slider may be returning soon. Instead of just bringing the option back, Google may also revamp it by giving users the option to choose between the slider and the buttons.

In the future, Google Clock may show you a new Settings option: “Dismiss an alarm with a.” Tapping it shows how the two options appear differently when an alarm goes off, and you can choose the one you like.

Thankfully, Google appears to be sticking to its decision to limit the background colors to solid colors, rather than letting your wallpaper peek through.

While this is being tested with Google Clock 8.5, the feature has yet to go live. Meanwhile, Google is introducing some new features with the update.

There’s another minor Material 3 Expressive addition to the Settings app, where you will now see a thicker slider bar for alarm volume. When you drag the grab handle, it will also show the exact volume (presumably in decibels).

Old slider New slider

Google is adding yet another minor visual element, and this one affects the lap time. With the update, Google is adding two tiny arrow buttons you can scroll through various lap times with, in addition to scrolling over them.

Old UI New UI

Unlike the option to choose between a slider and buttons to dismiss the alarm, these options are already present in Google Clock 8.5. To get the options, make sure you update the app to the latest version from the Google Play Store.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

