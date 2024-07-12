Here's when you can try Google's fancy new AI features

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Circle to Search feature will get support for symbolic math problems on July 24, according to the fine print on Samsung’s website.

The fine print also notes that multi-window Gemini support is coming in Q3 2024.

Google announced several software additions to Samsung’s new foldables this week. We didn’t get a release date for these features, but it looks like Samsung quietly confirmed a launch window.

Redditor FragmentedChicken (h/t: Mishaal Rahman) spotted fine print on Samsung’s website, confirming that support for symbolic math problems in Circle to Search will be available from July 24, 2024. Google previously told Android Authority that all phones with Circle to Search will get this capability, but the July 24 date also coincides with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 release date. So we’re guessing the feature could theoretically come to Samsung’s new foldables first before a wider launch thereafter.

Meanwhile, the Redditor and Rahman also spotted fine print revealing that multi-window Gemini support is coming in Q3 2024. That means you might have to wait until September for this feature. This will allow you to use Gemini in a split-screen window along with another app.

Samsung is offering plenty more AI features on these new foldables as part of its Galaxy AI suite. This includes the Drawing Assist feature (turning your doodles and prompts into artwork), transcription functionality for audio recordings, summarization smarts for files and articles, and plenty more. So you won’t have any shortage of AI features to play with.

