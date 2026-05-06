Google weighs in on Chrome's weights.bin controversy

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR By default, Chrome downloads a multi-gigabyte file called weights.bin on desktop computers.

This file is the Gemini Nano model that powers on-device AI features.

Google says it’s rolling out an option to easily delete weights.bin from Chrome settings.

Earlier today, we wrote about Chrome automatically downloading a large, poorly explained file called weights.bin to desktop computers. Gossip is floating around online that the file is some type of virus or spyware, but it’s actually the Gemini Nano model used for on-device AI features in Chrome — still annoying, maybe, but not nefarious. Now, Google’s provided Android Authority with a statement about the file.

“We’ve offered Gemini Nano for Chrome since 2024 as a lightweight, on-device model. It powers important security capabilities like scam detection and developer APIs without sending your data to the cloud,” a Google spokesperson told Android Authority in an email. “While this requires some local space on the desktop to run, the model will automatically uninstall if the device is low on resources. In February, we began rolling out the ability for users to easily turn off and remove the model directly in Chrome settings. Once disabled the model will no longer download or update.”

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Google’s statement mentions that it’s been rolling out the option to disable Gemini Nano in Chrome since February, and goes on to point to a Chrome Help Center page about managing on-device AI models. Per that page’s instructions, you can switch off on-device AI under the System heading in Chrome’s settings.

I don’t currently see that option in Chrome on MacOS. If you’re also missing the easy option to delete Gemini Nano’s model from your desktop computer, we’ve got instructions on how to do it manually on both Mac and PC here.

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