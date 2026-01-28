What RAM crisis? Google now lets Chrome eat your RAM as soon as you turn on your PC.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Chrome Canary has reportedly added a new toggle to launch a Chrome window when the computer boots up.

This could be very useful for many users, but also raises performance concerns due to Chrome’s resource usage.

The feature doesn’t seem to be widely available in Chrome Canary yet, but we’re guessing this is a gradual release.

Google Chrome is the world’s most popular web browser on PCs, but it also has a reputation for being a resource hog. Now, Google has implemented a toggle that’s convenient in theory, but also means the browser can suck up resources as soon as you start your computer.

Chrome expert Leopeva64 reported on Twitter that Chrome Canary now offers an Open Chrome when my computer starts toggle on Windows. The toggle, which is apparently off by default but functional, opens a Chrome window as soon as you boot up your PC. The toggle can be found by tapping Settings > On startup > Open Chrome when my computer starts. Check out a screenshow below, via the tipster.

Twitter/Leopeva64

The toggle isn’t available for me in Chrome Canary just yet, suggesting that this is a gradual rollout rather than a broad release to the preview channel. Nevertheless, this could be useful if most of your PC usage takes place in a web browser. For example, this could be handy if you have a work computer and your main work app is a web browser.

In saying so, Chrome has a reputation for chewing up memory. This setting therefore means the browser could eat your system resources from the get-go. So you should probably ignore this toggle if you’ve got a computer with a limited amount of RAM. This is particularly worrying in light of today’s RAM crisis, as the price of memory has skyrocketed and new laptops and phones are expected to launch with the same or less RAM than before.

