What is the best web browser on Android?

We all have spicy opinions about our favorite apps, which seems to ramp up when discussing web browsers. People can be strangely protective and possessive of their favorite web tools, especially Android. So, what are your views?

For me, the best Android web browser is Firefox through and through. Mozilla’s browser has faced its fair share of challenges recently, but it continues to deliver for me in ways that other browsers just don’t. Its expansive extension support, great readability mode and predictable design across versions have made it the most accessed browser on my phone. But it’s not my only option.

I also keep Google Chrome installed for those instances I require access to a Chrome-leaning site or input some purchase information without any faff. Then there’s Banana Browser for video, DuckDuckGo for off-the-cuff incognito searches, and Firefox Focus as a tertiary option for people who may need to use my device to access the web.

Browsing preferences are pretty personal, so I’m interested in what you think is the best Android web browser, or at least the browser you use for most of your web travels. You certainly aren’t starved for choice!

Here are some more questions: How many browsers are installed on your phone? How many of these do you genuinely use daily?

What is your primary browser, and why?

How vital is extension support for you?

What is your must-have browser feature?

Is there an Android browser you can’t stand? If so, what about it don’t you like?

What is your preferred desktop browser?

What is the best Android web browser? 129 votes Google Chrome 13 % Mozilla Firefox 19 % Microsoft Edge 12 % Brave 25 % Vivaldi 6 % Samsung Internet Browser 14 % Opera 5 % DuckDuckGo 3 % Another browser (elaborate in the comments). 3 %

