Can't install Chrome on your PC? Google may have messed up.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Chrome’s installer reportedly refuses to open on Intel and AMD computers.

It seems like Google may have accidentally served the Arm version of the installer to these PCs.

You can try downloading the offline installer or using an alternative Chrome link if you’re having this issue.

Google Chrome is the world’s most popular web browser, packing a variety of modern features and loads of Google integrations. Unfortunately, it looks like users trying to download the browser might run into issues.

Windows Latest reports that the Chrome installer downloaded from the official website refuses to actually open on Intel and AMD computers. This issue is also echoed by Reddit users.

“This app can’t run on your PC. To find a version for your PC, check with the software publisher,” reads an error message when trying to open the ChromeSetup.exe file. So what could be causing this problem?

The outlet surmises that Google is accidentally serving the Arm version of the installer to x64-powered computers. In other words, PCs with Intel and AMD chips are accidentally getting the version designed for PCs with Snapdragon chips.

Fortunately, a few Reddit users report that they’re able to run the installer just fine by downloading it via this Chrome link. Furthermore, offline installers reportedly work fine. You can download the offline installer by visiting the Chrome website, scrolling all the way down to Chrome Family, and clicking on other platforms. From here, you can choose the relevant install file (“Windows 11/10 64-bit” for most people) to download.

In any event, we’ve asked Google about this issue and will update our article when the company responds to our email. Nevertheless, we hope the company addresses this issue sooner rather than later.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like