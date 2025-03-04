Google Chrome is automatically disabling uBlock Origin, but here's how I easily reenabled it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Chrome is automatically disabling several extensions, including uBlock Origin.

Despite warning messages within the browser, uBlock Origin continues to function. However, users must manually reactivate it.

It’s unclear how long uBlock Origin and other extensions that rely on the older Manifest v2 technology will continue to function.

Google Chrome’s Manifest v3 rollout is in full effect, slowly transitioning the web browser to the latest specification. As a result, many Chrome extensions built for the older Manifest v2 spec are now being automatically disabled by the browser on desktop. This includes the popular adblocker uBlock Origin. However, the extension still functions on Chrome despite Google’s actions and warnings.

This morning, I received a message box in Chrome warning me that uBlock Origin is turned off as it’s “no longer supported.” This isn’t entirely true.

Chrome gives users two options in the message box: Remove or Manage extension. If you click the former, Google will uninstall uBlock Origin. If you uninstall the extension, there’s no easy way to return it. Google has effectively disabled downloads of uBlock Origin on the Chrome Web Store as it “doesn’t follow best practices for Chrome extensions.”

However, clicking Manage extension will take you to the extensions management page, where you have the option to reenable uBlock Origin. By tapping the toggle and selecting Turn on in the subsequent popup, users can continue to use the adblocker unabated.

I tried this process this morning, running stable Chrome version 133.0.6943.142, and uBlock Origin version 1.62.0 continues to operate as it normally would. Notably, several other Reddit users have also noted success with these steps.

When will uBlock Origin stop working on Google Chrome? Unfortunately, while Google Chrome’s warning does appear to be a red herring, it does signal the death knell for these unsupported extensions. It’s unclear how long uBlock Origin and other extensions that rely on Manifest v2 will continue functioning. Once the adblocker dies, the browser creator suggests that users install uBlock Origin Lite as an alternative. As its name suggests, it’s a stripped-down version of the adblocker that complies with Manifest v3.

Of course, the above workaround could stop working at any point in the future, but you can at least enjoy the uBlock Origin experience on Chrome for a little longer.

